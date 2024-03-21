Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV), an energy company focused on hydrocarbon exploration and production, particularly in the areas of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Renee Zemljak, the company's Executive Vice President of Midstream, Marketing & Fundamentals, sold 76,264 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. Renee Zemljak has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 76,264 shares and purchasing none. The transaction was disclosed in a SEC Filing. The insider transaction history for Ovintiv Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 6 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the valuation front, Ovintiv Inc's shares were trading at $50.96 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $13.71 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.40, which is below the industry median of 10.41 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $50.96 and the GuruFocus Value of $47.41, Ovintiv Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

