Senior Vice President Christopher Scott has sold 1,171 shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $107.83 per share, resulting in a total value of $126,261.93. Matson Inc is a transportation services company that provides shipping services to domestic and international destinations. The company operates a fleet of vessels, containers, and logistics assets to facilitate ocean transportation primarily in the Pacific. Matson Inc offers a range of services including container shipping, terminal operations, and supply chain services, catering to the needs of various industries and consumers. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,151 shares of Matson Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Matson Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 31 insider sells. On the valuation front, Matson Inc's shares were trading at $107.83 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.639 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.59, which is lower than the industry median of 13.905 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Matson Inc is modestly overvalued. With a share price of $107.83 and a GF Value of $86.94, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.24. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Senior Vice President Christopher Scott may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider broader market trends, company performance, and other factors when evaluating this insider transaction.

