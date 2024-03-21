Ramy Tadros, President, U.S. Business of MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET), has sold 4,026 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $71.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $289,469.4.

MetLife Inc, a leading global provider of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs, serves 90 million customers in over 60 countries. The company offers life insurance, annuities, automotive and home insurance, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals, as well as group insurance and retirement and savings products and services to corporations and other institutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 4,026 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, which includes 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells.

On the valuation front, MetLife Inc's shares were trading at $71.9 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $51.985 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 39.29, which is above both the industry median of 12.28 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, with a share price of $71.9 and a GF Value of $74.56, MetLife Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions can be subject to various motivations and do not always necessarily indicate a bearish outlook on the stock.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial health of MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET), interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and explore additional financial data provided by GuruFocus.

