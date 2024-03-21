Maria Martinez, Vice President of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $43.36 per share, resulting in a total value of $433,600.

Murphy Oil Corp is an independent exploration and production company with a focus on the production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, and other international locations. Murphy Oil Corp is dedicated to responsible and safe operations while striving for excellence in the development of energy resources.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 11 insider sells for Murphy Oil Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Murphy Oil Corp were trading at $43.36, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.629 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.28, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 10.41. However, it is higher than the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $43.36 and a GuruFocus Value of $38.86, Murphy Oil Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

