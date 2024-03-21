Q2 Holdings Inc CFO David Mehok Sells Company Shares

David Mehok, the Chief Financial Officer of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), has sold 2,453 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $50.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $122,911.3.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies globally. The company's solutions are designed to deliver a compelling, secure, and consistent user experience across digital channels.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,800 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 39 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the sale, Q2 Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $50.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.876 billion. The price of the stock on the day of the transaction indicates that it is fairly valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, based on a GuruFocus Value of $47.20.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Q2 Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Q2 Holdings Inc's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing.

