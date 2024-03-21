John Breeden, the Chief Operating Officer of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial), has sold 6,107 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $49.78 per share, resulting in a total value of $303,970.46.

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial) is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies globally. Q2's solutions are designed to deliver a compelling, secure, and consistent user experience across digital channels.

Over the past year, John Breeden has sold a total of 58,558 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Q2 Holdings Inc were trading at $49.78, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.876 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.05, indicating that Q2 Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

