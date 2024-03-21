Michael Mcmurray, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), has sold 16,940 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $100.84 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,708,229.60.

LyondellBasell Industries NV is a global chemical company that operates through its Advanced Polymer Solutions, Intermediates and Derivatives, Olefins and Polyolefins – Americas, Olefins and Polyolefins – Europe, Asia, International, and Refining segments. The company produces and markets olefins, polyolefins, and value-added chemicals, which are essential to manufacturing various goods, including packaging, electronics, automotive parts, home furnishings, construction materials, and biofuels.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells for the company.

LyondellBasell Industries NV's stock market capitalization stands at $32.452 billion as of the last trading session, with the shares closing at $100.84 each. The company's price-earnings ratio is 15.46, which is below the industry median of 21.67, indicating a potentially lower valuation compared to its peers. However, it is higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $100.84 aligns with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $90.97, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This suggests that LyondellBasell Industries NV is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sale by the EVP & CFO of LyondellBasell Industries NV may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this insider activity.

