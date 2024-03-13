Director Daniel Testa has sold 14,413 shares of FVCBankcorp Inc (FVCB, Financial) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $12.14 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $174,965.82. FVCBankcorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for FVCbank, which provides various banking products and services. It offers traditional banking products, such as checking and savings accounts, as well as various loans, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. Over the past year, the insider, Daniel Testa, has sold a total of 24,413 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for FVCBankcorp Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 20 insider sells during this period. Shares of FVCBankcorp Inc were trading at $12.14 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $213.684 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 60.00, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 9.28 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price of $12.14 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $14.08 suggests that FVCBankcorp Inc is currently Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.