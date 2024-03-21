Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial), a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform that provides developers and IT teams with visibility across the stack to improve application performance and drive business outcomes, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Madre De, the Chief People Officer of Datadog Inc (DDOG), sold 8,552 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 92,107 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at Datadog Inc, with a total of 94 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $123.39, giving the company a market cap of $40.704 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1,022.08, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.79. However, it is lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $123.39 and a GF Value of $146.07, Datadog Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as part of their investment strategy, especially considering the stock's current valuation and the ongoing pattern of insider sells at Datadog Inc.

