SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc CEO Doug Black Sells 10,000 Shares

Doug Black, CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE), sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $176.35 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,763,500.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. The company's customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 93,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc were trading at $176.35, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.611 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 44.61, which is above the industry median of 13.56 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.05, with a GF Value of $168.45, indicating that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is fairly valued in the market according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.