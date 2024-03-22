Jonathan Burth, Chief Operating Officer of The Vita Coco Co Inc (COCO, Financial), has sold 45,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $25.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,125,900.

The Vita Coco Co Inc is known for its production and sale of coconut water, as well as other beverages and snacks. The company has established itself as a popular choice among consumers seeking healthy and natural drink options.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 156,686 shares of The Vita Coco Co Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for The Vita Coco Co Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 22 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Vita Coco Co Inc were trading at $25.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.437 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.56, which is above the industry median of 18.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at The Vita Coco Co Inc may be of interest to market watchers and shareholders.

