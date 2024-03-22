Leangela Lowe, the Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Atkore Inc (NYSE:ATKR), sold 6,500 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $176.07 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,144,455.

Atkore Inc is a company that manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It provides a wide range of solutions, including electrical conduit, armored cable, cable trays, cable management systems, and associated fittings and connectors. These products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.

Over the past year, Leangela Lowe has sold a total of 9,500 shares of Atkore Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Atkore Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, while there have been 15 insider sells in the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Atkore Inc shares were trading at $176.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.392 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.41, which is below the industry median of 22.33 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $176.07 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $142.83 indicates that Atkore Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Atkore Inc.

The GF Value image provides an intrinsic value estimate for Atkore Inc, indicating the stock's current valuation status.

