Full Year 2023 Bridgepoint Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

William Jackson - Bridgepoint Group plc - Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Bridgepoint 2023 full year results presentation. I'm William Jackson, Bridgepoint Founder and Chairman, and I'm joined this morning by Raoul Hughes, our CEO; and Adam Jones, our CFO.



Now before I hand you over to Raoul, I'd just like to take a minute to talk about where the business stands at the start of 2024. Our key message today is that Bridgepoint is in great shape. Looking back in our investor update in 2021, we will probably the first to call publicly and I think very transparently the start of some more difficult times in the alternatives market and especially that's coming slowdown in the fundraise market.



Today, we're making the call that that period is coming to an end. We're seeing an improvement in market conditions right across all our activities. But importantly, right through that period since November 21, Bridgepoint breakpoints being able to continue to raise, deploy, and realize capital while also executing on our business development strategy. And I think that just shows the