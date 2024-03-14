Mar 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome and thank you for joining MorphoSys' Full Year 2023 Results and Business Update Conference Call. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)
Being my pleasure to turn the conference over to Julia Neugebauer. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Julia Neugebauer - MorphoSys AG - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and good morning. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Head of Investor Relations at MorphoSys. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call.
Joining me on the call today are Jean-Paul Kress, our Chief Executive Officer; Tim Demuth, our Chief Research and Development Officer; and Lucy Crabtree, our Chief Financial Officer.
Additional information regarding the proposed acquisition of MorphoSys by Novartis will be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over the
Full Year 2023 MorphoSys AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...