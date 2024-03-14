Mar 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Anna Kate Heller - ICR - IR
Hello, everyone. Welcome to HF Foods Group's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are Peter Zhang, HF Foods' Chief Executive Officer; and Felix Lin, the company's President, Chief Operating Officer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, we'll hear their prepared remarks. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the period ended December 31, 2023 that went out Thursday, March 14 at approximately 8:00 AM Eastern time. The press release is accessible on the company's website at investors.hffoodsgroup.com.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as the company currently sees it and, as such, does include risks and uncertainties. If you refer to HF Foods' earnings release, as well as the company's most recent SEC filings, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially as a result of these forward-looking statements. Please remember the company
Q4 2023 Hf Foods Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
