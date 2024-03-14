Mar 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Yes, good morning. Welcome to GoHealth Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. My name is Michelle, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to John Shave, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
John Shave - Gohealth Inc - VP of IR
Thank you and good morning. Welcome to go Health's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Call. Joining me today are the Vijay Kotte, Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Schulz, Chief Financial Officer.
Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. You should not place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise
Q4 2023 Gohealth Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...