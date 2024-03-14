Q4 2024 G-III Apparel Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to the G-III Apparel Group's fourth quarter and full fiscal 2024 earnings conference call.



Neal Nackman - G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. - CFO



Good morning and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that certain statements made on today's call and in the Q&A session may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results of operations or the financial condition of the company to differ are discussed in the documents filed by the company with the SEC. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

