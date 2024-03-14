Q4 2023 HLS Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



And good morning and good morning, and welcome to the Q4 and fiscal 2023 financial results conference call for HLS Therapeutics.



On this morning's call, we have Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer, and John Hanna, Interim Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions)



Earlier this morning, HLS issued a news release announcing its financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023. This news release, along with the company's MD&A and financial statements, are available on HLS.' website and on SEDAR.



Please note that slides accompanying today's call can be viewed via the webcast, a link to which is available in the company's earnings press release and at its website.



On the events page, certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to close questions could constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated risk factors that could affect results are detailed in the Company's annual information form, which has been filed on CEDAR plus at w. w. w. CEDAR plus