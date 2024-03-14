Q4 2024 Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning. Thank you for joining us. With me today are Sharon Price, John CEO, and Voin Dorval, CFO, for today's call. Sharon will begin with a discussion of our fourth quarter and full year performance and update the progress we have made on our key priorities after Voin will review the financials in more detail and provide our guidance. We will then open the call to take your questions. Members of the media who may be on our call today should contact us after this conference call with your questions.



Please note, the call is being recorded and broadcast live via the Internet and the earnings release is available on the Investor Relations portion of our