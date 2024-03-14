Q4 2023 Banco de Bogota SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to Banco de Bogota's Q4 2023 consolidated results conference call. My name is Deanna, and I will be your operator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. We also advise you to read our disclaimer available on slide number 2. When applicable in this webcast, we refer to trillions as millions of millions, and to billions as thousands of millions. Thank you for your attention.



Mr. CÃ©sar Prado, CEO of Banco de Bogota, will be the host and speaker today. Mr. Prado, the floor is yours.



CÃ©sar Prado - Banco de Bogota SA - CEO



Thank you, Deanna, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Banco de Bogota's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings call and thank you all for joining us today. This was yet again another difficult quarter at the end of a challenging year for the banking system in Colombia amidst deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, 2023 was marked by high inflation, which has been trending downwards since March, although decreasing slower than expected central