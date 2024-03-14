Q4 2023 VAALCO Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the VAALCO Energy Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Al Petrie, Investor Relations Coordinator. Please go ahead.



Al Petrie - VAALCO Energy Inc - IR Coordinator



Thank you, operator, and welcome to VAALCO Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 conference call. After I cover the forward-looking statements, George Maxwell, our CEO, will review key highlights of the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Ron Bain, our CFO, will then provide a more in-depth financial review. George will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions during our question-and-answer session. We ask you to limit your questions to one and a follow up. You can always reenter the queue with additional questions.



I'd like to point out that we posted a supplemental investor deck on our website that has additional financial analysis comparisons and guidance that should be helpful with that, let me