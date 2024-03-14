Q3 2024 Empire Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Katie Brine - Empire Company Ltd - VP, IR



Thank you, Joanna. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us for our third-quarter conference call. Today, we'll provide summary comments on our results and then open the call for questions. This call is being recorded, and the audio recording will be available on the company's website at empireco.ca. There is a short summary document outlining the points of our quarter available on our website.



Joining me on the call this afternoon are Michael Medline, President and Chief Executive Officer; Matt Reindel, Chief Financial Officer; Pierre St-Laurent, Chief Operating Officer; and Doug Nathanson, Chief Development Officer and General Counsel.



Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We caution