Q4 2023 Tillys Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Tilly's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gar Jackson. Please go ahead, sir.
Gar Jackson - Global IR Group - IR
Good afternoon and welcome to the Tilly's fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings call. Michael Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss the company's business and operating results; then he and Hezy Shaked, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO and president, will host a Q&A session.
For a copy of Tilly's earnings press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at tillys.com. From the same section, shortly after the conclusion of the call, you will also be able to find a recorded replay of this call for the next 30 days.
Certain forward-looking statements will be made during this call that reflect Tilly's judgment and analysis only as of today, March 14, 2024, and actual results may differ materially
