Q4 2023 Co-Diagnostics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the Co-Diagnostics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call.



Andrew Benson - Co-Diagnostics, Inc. - IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for participating in today's conference call. On the line today from Co-Diagnostics, we have Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Brown, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, Co-Diagnostics released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. We will begin the call with