Q4 2023 Spruce Power Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Bruce Power's fourth quarter 2023 conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and all participants are in a listen only mode after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during that time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star one again. Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Bronson Fleig, Head of Investor Relations for spruce power. Mr. flag, please go ahead.



Bronson Fleig - Spruce Power Holding Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Spruce Power's conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. With me today are Christian Fong, our Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Wells, our Chief Financial Officer.



For our call this afternoon will include statements that speak to the Company's expectations, outlook and predictions of the future, which are considered forward looking statements. These