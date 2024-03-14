Q4 2023 Marchex Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Marchex Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call. My name is Victoria, and I'll be your moderator today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers. At the end I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Trevor Caldwell, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Investor Relations with Marchex. You may proceed, Trevor.



Trevor Caldwell - Marchex Inc - SVP, Strategic Initiatives & IR



Thank you, Victoria. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Marchex's Business Update and Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call. Joining us today are Edwin Miller, our CEO; Holly Aglio, our Chief Financial Officer; Michael Arends, our Vice Chairman.



Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including references to our financial and operational performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking