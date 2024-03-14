Q4 2023 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Cardlytics fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded.



I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Nick Lynton, Chief Legal and Privacy Officer. Please go ahead.



Nicholas Lynton - Cardlytics Inc - Chief Legal and Privacy Officer



Good evening and welcome to the Cardlytics fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations regarding our future financial performance and results, including for the first quarter of 2024 and various product initiatives and impacts.



For a discussion of the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from today's discussion, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which has been filed with