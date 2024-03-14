Q4 2023 Alta Equipment Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Matt Wiechel - Alta Equipment Group, Inc. - Moderator



Who are more Good afternoon and thank you for attending the Alta Equipment Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Matt, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. I would now like to turn the call over to Jason, Dan Myers, Director of SEC Reporting and technical accounting with Alta equipment group.



Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A press release detailing Altace Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results was issued this afternoon and is posted on our website along with a presentation designed to assist you in understanding the Company's results. On the call with me today are Ryan Greenawalt, our Chairman and CEO; and Tony Colucci, our Chief Financial Officer. For today's call, management will first provide a review of our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. We will begin with some prepared remarks before we open the call for your questions.



Dan Myers - Alta Equipment Group, Inc. - Director



