Q4 2023 Karat Packaging Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the carrot packaging Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Roger Pondel, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Roger Pondel - Karat Packaging, Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to carry Packaging's 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call. I'm Roger Pondel with Pondel Wilkinson Kurt Packaging's Investor Relations firm. It will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Alan Yu as Chief Financial Officer. Jan go before I turn the call over to Alan, I want to remind all of our listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the company's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors