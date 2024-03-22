Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM), a company specializing in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing online content and business applications, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Anthony Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. Anthony Williams’s transaction involved the disposal of 4,500 shares at a market price, contributing to the insider's total sale of 14,420 shares over the past year. The insider has not made any share purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Akamai Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 26 insider buys and 35 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance. On the valuation front, Akamai Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $108.73 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.509 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.86, which is above the industry median of 27.79 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value indicates that Akamai Technologies Inc is Fairly Valued. With a share price of $108.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $117.35, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Anthony Williams adds to the data points that investors may consider when evaluating their positions in Akamai Technologies Inc.

