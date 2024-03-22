Builders FirstSource Inc (NYSE:BLDR), a leading supplier of building materials, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the residential construction market, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Director Cory Boydston sold 17,500 shares of the company on March 13, 2024.

The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this SEC Filing link. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns an undisclosed number of shares in the company, valued at an undisclosed amount.

Over the past year, Cory Boydston has sold a total of 17,500 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sell reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Builders FirstSource Inc shows that there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Builders FirstSource Inc were trading at $200.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $23.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.29, which is above the industry median of 15.27 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $200.01 and a GF Value of $88.34, Builders FirstSource Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.26, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders over a specified period.

The GF Value image above illustrates the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. However, insider sells do not always indicate a negative outlook for the company, as insiders may sell shares for various personal financial reasons.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.