On March 12, 2024, Paul Maleh, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial), sold 7,500 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was executed at a price of $138.66 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,039,950.

CRA International Inc is a global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and management consulting services. The company provides its services to major industries, including technology, banking, healthcare, energy, and others, helping clients address complex business strategy and financial issues.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 42,500 shares of CRA International Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for CRA International Inc shows a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CRA International Inc were trading at $138.66, giving the company a market cap of $986.114 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 26.21, which is above the industry median of 17.48 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $138.66 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $110.54 indicates that CRA International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

