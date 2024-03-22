Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial), a multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose, California, specializes in networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products. The company is known for its diverse array of offerings that include networking solutions, cloud and cybersecurity services, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. According to a recent SEC filing, Maria Wong, the Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Cisco Systems Inc, sold 2,497 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $50 per share, resulting in a total value of $124,850. Over the past year, Maria Wong has engaged in the sale of 17,445 shares of Cisco Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of insider selling, with 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Cisco Systems Inc stood at $201.71 billion on the day of the transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio was reported at 15.13, which is below the industry median of 23.275 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $50 and a GuruFocus Value of $53.76, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.