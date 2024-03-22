ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company that helps businesses enhance growth and profitability, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Ajay Ayyappan, the company's Executive Vice President and General Counsel/Corporate Secretary, sold 9,259 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. Ajay Ayyappan’s transaction involved disposing of the shares at an average price of $31.59, resulting in a total sale amount of $292,458.41. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in ExlService Holdings Inc stands at a reduced number of shares. Over the past year, Ajay Ayyappan has sold a total of 9,259 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale contributes to a pattern of insider trading activity at the company, where there have been 5 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. The market capitalization of ExlService Holdings Inc is currently $5.101 billion, with the stock trading at $31.59 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.09, slightly above the industry median of 27.79 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, ExlService Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $39.03 suggests that the stock has room for potential upside based on the intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider trading activities, such as those of Ajay Ayyappan, to gain insights into a company's internal perspectives and potential future performance. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it provides additional data points for market participants to consider.

