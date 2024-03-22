Charles Mcmillen, Director of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), has sold 1,475 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $166 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $244,850.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes network and independent television stations, and digital media operations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,225 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Charles Mcmillen is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 42 insider sells within the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were trading at $166, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.568 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 17.38, which is lower than the industry median of 19.345 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $166 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $209.35 indicates that Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

