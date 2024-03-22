T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), a leading provider of wireless communication services, has experienced a significant insider transaction. According to a recent SEC Filing, Director and 10% Owner Telekom Deutsche sold 569,010 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 9,154,941 shares and has not made any purchases of T-Mobile US Inc stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 46 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the day of the sale, T-Mobile US Inc shares were trading at $163.44, valuing the company at a market cap of $193.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.50, which is above the industry median of 16.99 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $144.22, indicates that T-Mobile US Inc is currently modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider transaction history and current valuation metrics provide a data-driven snapshot of T-Mobile US Inc's stock performance and insider activity. As a leading player in the telecommunications industry, T-Mobile US Inc continues to be closely watched by investors and market analysts.

