United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM, Financial), a company engaged in the extraction and processing of high-quality limestone products, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Sandra Duhe sold 427 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. Sandra Duhe has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 944 shares and purchasing 1 share. The recent transaction further adjusts the director's stake in the company. The insider transaction history for United States Lime & Minerals Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells recorded. On the valuation front, shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc were trading at $291.02 on the day of the insider's sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $1.673 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.51, surpassing both the industry median of 16.155 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.45, with a GF Value of $200.95, indicating that United States Lime & Minerals Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing details the specifics of the transaction, providing transparency into the insider's trading activities. The sale by Director Sandra Duhe may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.