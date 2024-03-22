Nicholas Daffan, Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial), has sold 1,531 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $236.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $361,547.72.

Verisk Analytics Inc is a data analytics and risk assessment firm that provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in insurance, energy, specialized markets, and financial services. The company helps clients make better decisions about risk, investments, and operations with greater precision, efficiency, and discipline.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,739 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 16 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Verisk Analytics Inc were trading at $236.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $33.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 55.44, which is above the industry median of 17.48 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.94, with a GF Value of $250.99, indicating that Verisk Analytics Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

