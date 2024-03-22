Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS), a company that provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director David Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. David Fubini’s recent transaction reflects a continuation of insider activity over the past year, with the insider having sold a total of 7,874 shares and having made no purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Leidos Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year. There have been 9 insider sells and 4 insider buys during this period. On the valuation front, shares of Leidos Holdings Inc were trading at $127.89 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market cap of $17.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 89.99, which is above both the industry median of 27.79 and the company's historical median. The stock's valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Leidos Holdings Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider trends and valuations, the recent sale by Director David Fubini provides additional data points to consider when evaluating Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.