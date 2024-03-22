US Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Carey Hendrickson, sold 1,800 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $107.28 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $193,104. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,800 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of the selling trend observed among insiders at US Physical Therapy Inc, with a total of 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. The market capitalization of US Physical Therapy Inc stands at $1.605 billion, with the stock trading at a price-earnings ratio of 50.50. This valuation is higher than the industry median of 25.65 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, US Physical Therapy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. The recent sell by CFO Carey Hendrickson may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.