Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE), executed a sale of 6,060 shares in the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is a leading operator of global exchanges, clearing houses, data and listings services. The company provides financial markets with data services across various asset classes and operates exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the trading of a wide range of derivatives and securities.

Over the past year, Lynn Martin has sold a total of 9,832 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent transaction involved the sale of shares at a price of $137.41 each, resulting in a market cap for the company of $77.56 billion.

The insider transaction history at Intercontinental Exchange Inc over the past year indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 39 insider sells.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.33, surpassing the industry median of 17.95 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past performance.

With the current share price at $137.41 and a GuruFocus Value of $115.88, Intercontinental Exchange Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.19, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

