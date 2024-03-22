Stephen Vintz, the Chief Financial Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial), sold 200,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $46.93 per share, resulting in a total value of $9,386,000. Tenable Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity company that provides vulnerability assessment and management solutions. The company's platform assists organizations in understanding and reducing their cybersecurity risk across a range of digital assets, including cloud environments, IoT devices, and traditional assets. Stephen Vintz has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 251,867 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Tenable Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Tenable Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $46.93 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $5.452 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.86, with a GuruFocus Value of $54.72, indicating that Tenable Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.