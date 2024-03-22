Director David Weinstein has sold 13,401 shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc (OTCPK:NLCP) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $16.44 per share, resulting in a total value of $220,272.44.

NewLake Capital Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of industrial and retail properties leased to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company's strategy involves the acquisition of real estate assets for the cannabis industry, including cultivation spaces and dispensaries, with a focus on high-quality, long-term leases.

Over the past year, the insider, David Weinstein, has sold a total of 16,401 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale represents a significant portion of Weinstein's transactions over the period.

The insider transaction history for NewLake Capital Partners Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 7 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

On the valuation front, NewLake Capital Partners Inc's shares were trading at $16.44 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $336.463 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 14.27, which is lower than the industry median of 16.83 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests that the stock is trading at a price level less expensive than its peers and its own historical valuation.

For investors monitoring insider behaviors, such transactions can serve as informative indicators. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider trades.

