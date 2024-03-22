David Wang, the Chief Technology Officer of Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $5.51 per share, resulting in a total value of $110,200.

Crexendo Inc is a cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services provider. The company is known for its solutions that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through its powerful Cloud Telephony Solution.

Over the past year, David Wang has engaged in the sale of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of the insider's trading activities within the company.

Insider Trends at Crexendo Inc

The insider transaction history at Crexendo Inc shows a pattern of insider engagement in the stock's trading. Over the past year, there have been a total of 33 insider buys and 2 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment towards the company's stock among those with intimate knowledge of the business.

Valuation of Crexendo Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Crexendo Inc were trading at $5.51, giving the company a market capitalization of $127.741 million. This trading price positions the stock above the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $4.28, indicating that Crexendo Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. David Wang's recent sale may be of interest to current and potential shareholders as they evaluate their investment in Crexendo Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.