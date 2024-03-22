Cerus Corp (CERS, Financial), a company specializing in the field of blood transfusion safety with its innovative INTERCEPT Blood System, has reported an insider transaction involving its Chief Operating Officer, Vivek Jayaraman. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider sold 53,041 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. Vivek Jayaraman has been active in the market over the past year, with a total of 53,041 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider activity at Cerus Corp. The insider transaction history for Cerus Corp shows a pattern of insider trades over the past year. There have been 6 insider buys and 8 insider sells during this period. On the valuation front, Cerus Corp shares were trading at $2.02 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $358.94 million. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42, suggesting that the stock may be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors and market watchers, the insider's recent sell transaction and the stock's current valuation metrics provide data points to consider when evaluating Cerus Corp's stock potential and investment profile.

