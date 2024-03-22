Director John Replogle Acquires Shares of Crocs Inc (CROX)

Director John Replogle has recently increased his stake in Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial) by purchasing 1,972 shares of the company's stock, as indicated by a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-14. This transaction has added to the insider's holdings in the company, reflecting a continued investment in the company's future. Crocs Inc, known for its iconic and versatile footwear, has established a significant presence in the footwear industry. The company specializes in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, offering a wide range of all-season products while maintaining a focus on comfort and style. Insider transactions are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. The insider's recent purchase contributes to the overall insider transaction history for Crocs Inc, which has seen 7 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Crocs Inc's shares were trading at $126.75 on the day of the insider's acquisition, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.622 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.84, which is below both the industry median of 19.45 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own trading history. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.97, with a GF Value of $130.37, indicating that Crocs Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent purchase adds to the data-driven narrative of Crocs Inc's financial landscape, providing investors with a factual basis to assess the company's stock value and insider sentiment.

