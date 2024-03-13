Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor has sold 2,312 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $1,753.25 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $4,052,028.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings enable organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. Its software platform is designed to deliver reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights anywhere, anytime, via mobile devices or the web.

Over the past year, Michael Saylor has sold a total of 220,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 93 insider sells for MicroStrategy Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,753.25, giving the company a market capitalization of $28.483 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 59.50, which is above the industry median of 27.79 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 6.97, with a current share price of $1,753.25 and a GF Value of $251.45. This indicates that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.