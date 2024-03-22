MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has seen a recent insider sell according to a new SEC filing. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner, Michael Saylor, sold 2,688 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 220,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at MicroStrategy Inc, with a total of 93 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,688.20, resulting in a market cap of $28.483 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 59.50, which is above both the industry median of 27.79 and the historical median for the company. The stock's valuation metrics indicate that MicroStrategy Inc is currently trading at a significant premium. With a share price of $1,688.20 and a GuruFocus Value of $251.45, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 6.71, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Michael Saylor may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

