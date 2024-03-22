Director Robyn Denholm Sells 93,705 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) experienced a notable insider sell on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Director Robyn Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company at an average price of $175.44. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year have reached 187,411 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. Tesla Inc, the electric vehicle and clean energy company known for its electric cars, battery energy storage, and solar products, has seen a pattern of insider selling over the past year. There have been no insider buys and 37 insider sells, indicating a trend among insiders to reduce their holdings in the company. The market capitalization of Tesla Inc stands at $517.53 billion, reflecting the scale and significance of the company within the automotive and energy sectors. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 37.70, which is above the industry median of 16.305 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Regarding valuation, Tesla Inc's shares were trading at $175.44 on the day of the insider's recent sell, with the company's GF Value estimated at $384.59. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46, suggesting that the stock might be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's value and future prospects. The recent sell by Director Robyn Denholm may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate its implications.

