Director Richard Mark has sold 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC, Financial) on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. Tenet Healthcare Corp is a diversified healthcare services company that operates general hospitals and related healthcare facilities for urban and rural communities across the United States. The company's hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology services, respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The insider transaction history for Tenet Healthcare Corp indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 8 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during this period. On the valuation front, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp were trading at $98.98 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.0035 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.52, which is lower than the industry median of 25.65 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.3, with a GF Value of $76.07, indicating that Tenet Healthcare Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

